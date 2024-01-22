NBI anti-human smuggling unit receives gear from German police

MANILA: Germany's Federal Police Liaison Office (BKA) on Monday donated equipment to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to help in its fight against transnational human trafficking. NBI Director Medardo De Lemos formally received the donation from German Ambassador to Manila, Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke, in a ceremony at the NBI headquarters in Quezon City. The BKA facilitates police development assistance for equipment, primarily consisting of training resources such as command and operational tools, information technology hardware, and software infrastructure projects, among others, to improve police cooperation worldwide. The donation includes 10 laptops, two desktop scanner, two photocopiers, 15 printers, two desktop computers, 10 units of anti-virus software, five units of Windows operating system, five units of application software, and 20 office sets. Also present during the event were Ulrich Gundlach of the BKA, First Secretary for Political Affairs Alexander Schmidt and other members of th e German delegation. De Lemos said the donations will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of NBI agents and investigators against all forms of criminality, such as human trafficking and online sexual exploitation. The BKA also donated various logistics equipment to NBI including a van, laptop computers, body cameras, a drone with remote control, and electric scooters, in September last year. Source: Philippines News Agency