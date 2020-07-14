NBA: Rockets star Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an NBA insider tweeted.

”Rockets guard Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine,” Shams Charania said on Monday.

Westbrook, 31, won the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player award and over his career has been selected for nine NBA All-Star games.

The NBA is set to restart by July 30 with a 22-team format at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

NBA teams have begun practice following Covid-19 prevention measures in a secluded area in Orlando.

Source: Philippines News Agency