NBA All-Star starters announced

ANKARA: The 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters have been announced as LeBron James, who makes history with 20th All-Star selection, will captain the West squad while Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East squad in February, NBA confirmed. The NBA will return to the East vs. West format in next month's All-Star Game. Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) are the Western Conference starters as the team will be captained by Los Angeles Lakers forward James. James, who is an All-Star starter for the 20th straight year, beat former NBA champion and Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was selected 19 times in history. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) are the Eastern Conference starters. The East will be captained by Bucks' Greek superstar Antetokounmpo. The All-Star Game reserves for both teams will b e revealed on Feb. 1 as seven players will be named in each conference. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be played at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18. Source: Philippines News Agency