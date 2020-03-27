Navy troops help transport medical supplies

The Philippine Navy (PN) on Thursday facilitated the transport of medical supplies and equipment donated to a Philippine Red Cross branch and two hospitals in Metro Manila.

In a statement Friday, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said the items were donated by Team Twilight Men Only and partners from Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Philippines, Inc.

Navy personnel picked up and transported the medical supplies, which consisted of 11 boxes of N-95 masks and three boxes of assorted medical supplies.

Roxas said the items were turned over to St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City, San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, and the Philippine Red Cross-Malabon.

She added that the initiative indicates the PN’s commitment to aid the national government in its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The PN appeals for more donations of needed personal protective equipment (PPEs) for our health workers and troops as they work hand-in-hand to fight the spread of Covid-19. The swift response of the Navy to facilitate and transport much-needed medical supplies is in accordance with the Command’s directives to proactively aid government agencies, NGOs and other stakeholders in their efforts to alleviate the effects of this global pandemic,” Roxas said. Source: Philippines News Agency