Navy transports 48 hospital beds to PGH

The Philippine Navy (PN) transported on Friday 48 donated hospital beds to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila.

The hospital beds were donated by St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) for the PGH’s Covid-19 patients.

In a statement on Saturday, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, PN public affairs office chief, said the donation was led by SLMC president and chief executive officer, Dr. Arturo de La Peña and executive vice-president and chief medical officer, Dr. Benjamin S.A. Campomanes.

The beds were turned over to the PGH through its head urologist, Dr. Dennis Serrano.

Roxas said the donation will greatly help the state-owned hospital in dealing with the increasing Covid-19 patients.

“PN flag officer-in-command, Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, himself has reassured the health workers, troops and other government personnel manning the frontlines that the ‘PN will continue to provide much-needed assistance as our country is continuously fighting to alleviate the effects of this pandemic’,” Roxas said. Source: Philippines News Agency