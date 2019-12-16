Navy to conduct relief missions in flood-hit Cagayan, Isabela

MANILA The Philippine Navy, through its Naval Forces Northern Luzon, will deploy all of its available resources to aid thousands of families in Isabela and Cagayan displaced by massive flooding.

In a statement Sunday, PN public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions will be conducted by NFNL units based in Naval Base Camilo Osias in San Vicente, Cagayan.

"Several areas in Isabela and Cagayan were put under a state of calamity because of the damages the flooding has brought to this part of the country. PN personnel and assets are now ready to be deployed to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster response in some of the areas affected by this calamity," she added.

The Navy official said this is a commitment of the PN to relieve the suffering of these disaster-stricken Filipino families.

And for those who would like to donate, Roxas said these groups or individuals can directly coordinate with the Naval Operation Center at (02) 524-4981 and 0917 8045092 and Civil-Military Operation Group, PN at (02) 524-2061 loc 6133 and 09053926359/ 09206860377 and NFNL, NF3- 09774596931/ NF7-09171230067.

Their donations will be transported by available logistic naval vessels, she added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency