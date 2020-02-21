Navy reservists hold first ever art exhibit

The Philippine Navy's Naval Reserve Command (NRC) on Thursday held its first ever art exhibit.

Navy public affairs chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said the event titled "Arts and Soldiers in the Reserve Force" was held at the NRC headquarters in Intramuros, Manila.

The exhibit is in collaboration with the "Tagapagtaguyod ng Sining at Kultura ng Pilipinas" being chaired by PN reservist, Commander Flordeliza VillaseAor, Roxas said in a statement.

Aside from VillaseAor's works, the event also features art projects of other artists. Cultural performances were also rendered by various performers coming from the cities of Marikina, Mandaluyong, and Quezon.

Roxas said the Arnis Federation of the Philippines also took part in the event.

PN flag officer in command Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, who graced the event as guest of honor, lauded "the efforts of the Naval Reserve Command in initiating the first ever Arts Exhibition of our PN Reservists in the history of the organization.

"The Arts and Soldiers in the Reserve Force" is the Navy's contribution to the celebration of February as National Arts Month by virtue of Proclamation 683.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY