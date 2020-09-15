Navy rescues 4 fishermen off Zamboanga City

Personnel of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) rescued late Monday four fishermen here amid inclement weather, officials said.

Rear Adm. Erick Kagaoan, NFWM commander, said Tuesday the fishermen were rescued around 5 p.m. at San Mateo Point, Barangay Sinunuc by the crew of a BA492, multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC).

Kagaoan said the MPAC was on the way from Naval Station Romulo Espaldon to a shipyard in Barangay Cawit when they noticed four fishermen standing on a capsized motorboat, M/B Elsa 3, seeking help.

Kagaoan said the BA492 crew responded and rescued the four fishermen after which they were informed that the boat master was still inside the capsized motorboat.

Appropriate rescue techniques, he said, were applied to retrieve the boat master, and that coordination was made with the 4th Boat Attack Division and the Naval Special Operation Unit-6 for the deployment of the emergency response team to the area.

The boat master, 55-year-old Enricky Brocka, was unconscious upon retrieval and was rushed to Zamboanga City Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival due to asphyxiation secondary to accidental drowning, Kagaoan said.

He said the rescued four fishermen — Erickson Brocka, 19; Richard Brocka, 30; Oroy Gay, 27; and, George Alvarasen, 36, all from Pagadian City– were brought to Camp Navarro General Hospital for proper medical treatment.

Erickson and Richard are sons of the boat master.

“We provided the necessary assistance to the victims of the sea mishap and communicated with their respective families,” Kagaoan said.

The motorboat capsized after it was battered by big waves brought about by inclement weather due to the low-pressure area being experienced by the country since Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the sons and relatives of the boat master who perished after their boat was capsized due to bad weather yesterday afternoon (Monday),” said Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

