Navy readies teams to assist in Taal evacuation

The Philippine Navy (PN) is readying 15 disaster response and rescue teams (DRRTs) in Manila and Cavite for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions in areas affected by the phreatic explosion of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, PN public affairs office chief, said the teams are ready to be deployed anytime.

"(The) said teams have (their) own HADR capabilities. There are at least 16 transportation assets that can be utilized such as M-35, DRRT trailers and amphibian trucks to support our personnel and help evacuate people in the affected area," she said in a statement late Sunday.

On Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano, which means hazardous eruption is possible within days.

Roxas said the Fleet-Marine Ready Force would be in charge of the operation in support of the military's disaster relief efforts.

"We are in constant coordination with the higher headquarters through AFPCC (Command Center) Meanwhile, a battle staff was convened this evening (Sunday) in the PN headquarters (Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila) to monitor the situation," she said.

