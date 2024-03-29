Navy posthumously promotes sailor after death during maritime drill

The Navy said Friday it has posthumously promoted a sailor who died during a maritime exercise earlier this week, recognizing his death as one in the line of duty. On Wednesday, the Navy noncommissioned officer died after falling overboard from a patrol boat during the live-fire exercise in the East Sea. The Navy said it decided to posthumously promote the late service member by one rank to master chief petty officer Thursday and hold a funeral service at the headquarters of the 1st Fleet in Donghae, 182 kilometers east of Seoul. The sailor had been rushed to the hospital after being rescued but was pronounced dead. The Navy is currently looking into the exact cause of the accident. Source: Yonhap News Agency