Navy makes face shields for troops at Covid-19 checkpoints

he Philippine Navy (PN) on Thursday started making face shields for its troops manning quarantine checkpoints.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, PN public affairs office chief, said this initiative of troops from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NSSC) in Cavite City would address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) supply amid the public health emergency.

Around 400 face masks are used daily by Navy personnel deployed for checkpoint duty.

“NSSC initiated to produce do-it-yourself (DIY) face shields that started March 25 in an effort to support the PN frontliners. A total of 470 pieces of face shields made from (transparent) film, foam, garter, and double-sided tape were produced from their available materials. Said items will be given to Naval Task Group-National Capital Region (NTG-NCR) for proper distribution,” she said in a statement.

The NTG-NCR is responsible for manning checkpoints in Rizal, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Cavite, and Laguna.

Last week, the PN deployed over 500 sailors and marines to man the checkpoints.

NSSC commander Rear Adm. Rommel Jason Galang said the move is part of their efforts to support the frontliners.

“We also worry for their safety amidst the dwindling availability of protective equipment, this is why we thought of creating our own face shields,” he added.

“(NSSC) may be mandated to repair and maintain ships and weapons but at times like this, we heed the call to serve the people who serve us first,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency