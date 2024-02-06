Navy dominates men’s elite criterium in Nat’l Championships

MANILA: Philippine Navy - Standard Insurance dominated the men's elite criterium in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 at the Tagaytay City Atrium on Monday. The Navy trio of Jan Paul Morales, Junrey Navarro, and Ronald Oranza had to a 1-2-3 finish in the 40 minutes plus three laps event where only 47 of the 71 entries managed to finish. 'It was tough all the way. Everyone was unrelenting, so I had to push and push so hard the entire race,' the 37-year-old Morales said on Tuesday. Morales remains the man to beat in local racing, especially in the nationals presented by Standard Insurance and the MVP Sports Foundation. Former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jermyn Prado topped the women's elite category, Kim Bonilla defended the junior title, while Angelica Mae Altamarino ruled the Under-23 category again in the tournament supported by Tagaytay City, Chooks-To-Go, Excellent Noodles, CCN, and Fitbar. Yvaine Osias and Jhay Karl Nunez in Youth 2 (under 14) and Ems Krog and Sean Andrei G atchalian in Youth 1 (15-16 years old) also triumphed in the event organized by PhilCycling, which is headed by Abraham Tolentino and sanctioned by the UCI with support from the local government units in Batangas and Cavite, Philippine National Police commands in the two provinces, and the Bureau of Fire Protection. Balayan's Marvin Mandac, riding a borrowed aluminum bike, bagged the men's junior title while Steven Nicolas Shane Tablizo secured the men's Under-23 title. Source: Philippines News Agency