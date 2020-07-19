Navy chief, 3 other officials test negative for Covid-19

Philippine Navy (PN) chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo and three other ranking naval officials tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement Saturday, PN public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said Bacordo had his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab test on July 14.

“Vice Admiral Bacordo earlier underwent self-quarantine and swab test following his attendance in the commissioning ceremony of (missile-frigate) BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) in Subic (last July 10) where one of the Navy officers was confirmed to be positive for coronavirus,” Roxas said.

Last March, Bacordo also underwent self-quarantine and had himself subjected to a RT-PCR test after having close contact with a person infected Covid-19. His results tested also negative at the time.

Also present in the commissioning ceremonies who likewise tested negative for Covid-19 are PN vice commander Rear Admiral Rey Dela Cruz, Philippine Fleet commander Rear Admiral Loumer Bernabe and Offshore Combat Force commander Commodore Karl Decapia.

Meanwhile, two other BRP Jose Rizal crew members who also had swab tests tested positive for Covid-19 were already evacuated to a quarantine facility ashore for further observation.

Roxas said preparations are now ongoing for the ship’s departure on July 29 to participate in the “Rim of the Pacific” RIMPAC 2020 to be held in Hawaii from August 17 to 31.

She added that other Navy personnel deployed for RIMPAC aside from the crew of BRP Jose Rizal are also scheduled for a PCR test at the Philippine Arena.

“All of these measures are being undertaken to ensure that the Navy continues to perform its mandate amid this global health crisis,” Roxas said.

Source: Philippines News Agency