Navy activates patient care center in Cavite

The Philippine Navy (PN) on Tuesday activated an emergency quarantine facility (EQF) at the Naval Base Heracleo Alano in Sangley Point, Cavite City.

The EQF is for the use of the PN coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) front-liners, Navy public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said in a statement.

She added that the EQF is the second built in a Navy facility following the construction of the first at Bonifacio Naval Station in Taguig City early April.

The two EQFs were pledged by the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) through the coordination with the Naval Air Wing and guidance from the leadership of the Philippine Fleet.

Roxas said the ECQs were built in collaboration with the Naval Combat Engineering Brigade.

She added that Philippine Fleet commander, Rear Adm. Loumer Bernabe, received the quarantine facility from SMC representatives led by retired Rear Adm. Aurelio Rabusa Jr., and Maj. Gen. Remigio Valdez.

“Our continued and collaborative efforts will reap success as we face this unseen enemy,” Bernabe said.

The operation of the facility will be supervised by the Fleet Medical Group. The EQF features hospital beds, portable toilets, and a sanitation and disinfection area.

“These facilities will further enhance our capability to care for patients and definitely ease the overcrowding of existing healthcare facilities of many hospitals dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” Roxas said.

Source: Philippines News Agency