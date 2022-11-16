Navotas fire victims get P5-M cash aid from House

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday turned over to Navotas Lone District Representative Tobias “Toby” Tiangco PHP5 million in cash to help the fire victims in Navotas.

The assistance was part of around PHP71 million in cash and pledges that Romualdez secured during his birthday celebration Monday night where he appealed to guests and friends for support to his Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Initiative of the House.

The rest of the amount will go to victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

At least five persons died while two others were injured in the fire that raged for almost six hours and reached the fifth alarm in Navotas on Monday night.

“Please extend my condolences to the families of those who perished in this unfortunate tragedy and my sympathies for those whose houses and properties were razed to the ground,” Romualdez told Tiangco.

Aside from the cash assistance, the fire victims also received 500 packs of rice.

“I sincerely hope this gesture of assistance we provided through the help of our friends and colleagues will help their condition,” Romualdez said.

Following the destruction caused by Paeng, which triggered deadly landslides and massive flooding, Romualdez launched a fund drive and relief operations to bring help to the affected areas.

The House raised PHP49.2 million in cash contributions and pledges and in-kind donations such as blankets, food items, and toiletries from private entities for the storm victims.

Romualdez thanked all those who responded to his call to help the victims of fire and other disasters that recently hit the country.

In his birthday greetings for Romualdez, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. thanked the Speaker and his fellow lawmakers for their hard work and their support as shown by their swift action in attending to the priority measures of his administration.

“Ako malakas ang loob ko, malaki ang kumpyansa ko dahil alam ko na partner ko ito na Speaker. I really thank him at talagang nagagawa niya ang trabaho kahit mahirap (I have a strong will, I am greatly confident because I know the Speaker is my partner. I really thank him that he really can do his duty no matter how hard it is),” Marcos said.

