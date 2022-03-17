﻿NATO leaders to hold extraordinary meeting March 24

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday that alliance leaders will hold an extraordinary summit on March 24 to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s response to it.

“I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at NATO headquarters,” Stoltenberg said on social media.

“We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense.”

The (European Union) EU heads of states and governments will also hold a two-day summit in Brussels starting on the same day – exactly one month since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.

“US President Joe Biden will join the EU leaders’ summit in person on March 24,” confirmed an EU official, speaking on condition of unanimity.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 636 civilians have been killed and 1,125 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN.

It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

About three million people have also fled to neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said.

Source: Philippines News Agency