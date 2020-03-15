Nat’l Women’s month activities postponed due to Covid-19 threat

The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) has postponed several activities for the celebration of National Women's Month due to the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVid-19).

PCW Commissioner Sandra Montano on Saturday said the commission made this move as a community quarantine is in place in Metro Manila, in a bid to contain the coronavirus.

She said the 15-day events slated as part of the 2020 National Women's Month observance in the Philippines will be temporarily cancelled.

She said this includes the postponement of the 15-day "Babae Sino Ka?" Art exhibit'S supposed opening on March 15 at the Gateway Gallery.

"People's health clearly takes priority. Babae Sino ka? will soon be a traveling art exhibit with the 12 critical issues of women and girls," she added.

The art installation, in partnership with Freedom Arts Society (FAS) and Community Health Education Emergency Rescue Services (CHEERS) Foundation, will be pushed through on other dates.

"CHEERS - FAS and other inter-agency teams remain committed during this challenging time as we continue to work on solutions that ensure the inclusive growth of every woman/girl and that no one is left behind," she said.

The Mindanao leg of the Generation Equality Caravan organized by the PCW in partnership with the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, to be held on March 31, is also canceled.

"While everything is already in place for the event, canceling the same is for the best interest and safety of all the participants, partner organizations, and stakeholders. Amid all circumstances, let us continue to make change work for women," Montano said.

Meanwhile, Rimalyn Siriban, executive director for the women’s month events, told the PNA that the status of the conduct of this year's national women's month has not yet been finalized, citing public health is the utmost priority of the commission.

"We are abiding (by) the President’s regulations to protect the public from harm. It is very important that we obey the authorities above us," she said.

Sibiran said the indoor forum on women, which seeks to tackle 12 critical issues raised during the 1995 Beijing Convention for Women, is also postponed.

She said some of the resource persons for the women's forum are advised to cancel their flights amid the CoVid-19 outbreak.

However, she said the commission will continue to engage with women through social media as an alternative venue to observe the 2020 National Women's Month.

Source: Philippines News Agency