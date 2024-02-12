Nat’l Task Force on WPS starts road show to fight disinformation

SAN JUAN: The National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS) started here on Monday the first of a series of national forums to educate Filipinos about their rights and interests in the West Philippine Sea. National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, in a press conference, said the roadshow is part of the national government's holistic approach towards the West Philippine Sea, citing the need to clarify issues that come from the national government, media, fisherfolks, and other people being denied by the Chinese foreign ministry. 'It is critical for the government to address those,' he said. Malaya is hopeful that through the series of forums, the task force will be able to establish a network of grassroots radio stations or media and give the right information, instead of people turning to social media for updates on the issue. He said this issue should concern all Filipinos, regardless of geographical proximity to the area, since it has implications for national secur ity. For one, he said West Philippine Sea is one of the country's sources of seafood, thus, any issue involving the area could affect food security. "Food security is integral to national security. If there is food shortage, that could create problems for the country," he said. Malaya said that any WPS issue has implications for the economy, thus 'we must harness our resources for the benefit of the Filipino people.' He said the area might also have natural gas that could potentially change the lives of every Filipino. "It's critical for our future as a country," he said. Malaya said 'the national government's stand is to always approach things diplomatically because the constitution clearly states that war is not utilized by the Philippines as part of its national policy." "We always try to resolve disputes in a diplomatic way," he said. He said one way to address this is by strengthening the military through modernization and expanding military alliance, such as the acquisition of supersonic missile s in the first quarter of this year. During the same event, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea, refuted claims that the national government's efforts were dictated by the United States. Source: Philippines News Agency