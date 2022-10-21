Nat’l sardines congress to tackle looming supply shortage

Industry players and stakeholders are gathered here starting Thursday for the two-day 5th National Sardines Industry Congress to tackle looming supply shortage.

Organizers said the congress, which comes after a two-year hiatus brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, aims to help ensure the availability of canned sardines in line with the food security program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos.

“Through this congress, we are showing how our fishery sector, especially here in the region, are working closely primarily to help ensure food security,” Isidro Velayo Jr., Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional director, said in an interview Thursday.

Participants that include BFAR officials, academe, research institutions, and the fishery sector are set to tackle the looming shortage of supply of raw materials to produce canned sardines.

Jaydrick Johnson Yap, president of the Southern Philippines (Sophil) Deep Sea Fishing Association, Inc., noted the decline in catch by commercial fishermen and the need to amend Republic Act 8550.

RA 8550 prohibits commercial fishermen from fishing within the 15 kilometers distance otherwise known as the municipal waters, as it is reserved exclusively for marginal fishermen.

Yap said the government can issue commercial fishing companies a special permit to fish in municipal waters on a limited basis.

“What we are catching are small pelagic fish (sardine and galunggong), which are abundant in municipal waters since their food is found in the area,” Yap said.

Meanwhile, Velayo said they are looking for ways to tap the municipal fishery sector to help supply sardines to canning factories.

“They have to consolidate, and BFAR will provide them the logistics and marketing support so that they can help provide raw materials to the canning industries,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency