Nat’l ID to aid economic recovery: Lacson

Senator Panfilo Lacson has pushed for the full implementation of the Philippine Identification System or National ID to strengthen the response of government not only in relation to the ongoing pandemic but also in future undertakings.

“The implementation of the National ID should be pushed if the people want to further strengthen the response of the government not only against the pandemic, particularly in the rollout of the much-awaited vaccines, but in many future endeavors, ” Lacson said in a statement on Jan. 30.

Lacson is one of the authors and the principal sponsor of the National ID in the Senate.

He said the National ID system will promote financial inclusion and streamline government services especially in times of crisis like the prevailing health crisis.

“The lack of identification creates formidable barriers for the downtrodden and the poor, and creates even larger barriers between the government and the people,” he said.

He added that if the National ID has been fully implemented prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, then it could have greatly helped in expediting the release of various stimulus funds.

The delay in the disbursement of stimulus funds such as subsidies from the Social Amelioration Programs (SAP), Lacson said, has gravely hurt the economy.

He said it is best to fully implement the National ID system especially when government is about to go into a massive inoculation drive.

Successful vaccine rollout, he said, would result to what he described as “herd community”.

“Once we have that herd immunity, where about 75 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, we can move around, go on and resume our economic activities,” he said.

He added that full implementation of the National ID will speed up the country’s economic recovery following a 9.5-percent contraction in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, Lacson allayed fears on intrusion to privacy as he expressed assurance that the National ID contains only an individual’s basic data.

“The National Economic and Development Authority and the Philippine Statistics Authority are continuously trying to innovate to ensure the security of the implementation of the National ID system,” he said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.