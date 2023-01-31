Nat’l gov’t vows to engage stakeholders in medium-term plan

MANILA: The national government vows to engage with stakeholders in implementing the country's medium-term economic blueprint.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), along with other government agencies, held on Monday the first Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 Forum at the Philippines International Convention Center in Pasay City.

During the event, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan handed the PDP 2023-2028 to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"This PDP forum – a first in a series of stakeholder discussions and roadshows on the Plan – is a manifestation of the Marcos Administration’s commitment to a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach for achieving long-term inclusive development," Balisacan said.

He said the national government will actively engage with the private sector, the academe, development partners and media to roll out the medium-term plan.

"In the execution of the Plan, stakeholder ownership is critical to ensure that our efforts remain aligned and united toward achieving shared aspirations," he added.

As the PDP targets to address poverty by providing quality jobs, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual said it is critical for the country to push for industrialization.

Pascual said one of the agency's strategies in supporting the PDP goals is the integration of industrial development, trade and investments.

As the growing economy would mean higher demand for power, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the agency is addressing the "stumbling blocks" in attracting investments in the energy sector.

He added that the DOE is reforming policies that hinder these investments

Source: Philippines News Agency