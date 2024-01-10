Nat’l gov’t support to make Naga City projects possible in 2024

LEGAZPI CITY: Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion announced on Wednesday that the city has acquired a PHP1-billion fund for the construction of various infrastructure projects in 2024. 'We do not need to spend our own money for the construction of various facilities that we have in mind since the city government can access funds from different offices and agencies of the national government,' he said in an interview. Legacion said the successful acquisition of funds from different offices and agencies of the national government will achieve infrastructure development for the city. The various amounts of funding assistance are for the following projects: PHP190 million from the office of Senator Ronald dela Rosa for the construction of Plaza Quezon; PHP30 million from Senator Sherwin Gatchalian for the construction of structures at Paseo de San Francisco; PHP39 million for the construction of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Cararayan, PHP13 million also for a farm-to-market road in Barangay Panicuason and PHP 700 million for various infrastructure projects, all from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH); PHP15 million for the construction of Bagumbayan Sur-Queborac Road from the office of Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara; PHP100 million from Senator Joel Villanueva for the construction of the proposed Naga City Convention Center; and PHP10 million from the office of Sen. Lito Lapid for the construction of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Carolina. Recently, the city government received a PHP110-million check from the Department of Health (DOH) through the Ako Bicol (AKB) party list for medical assistance for indigent patients (MAIP). The city will also receive from the national government through the AKB another PHP100 million for the rehabilitation of the Jesse M. Robredo Coliseum. Meanwhile, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go committed PHP20 million to complete the equipment needed at the city's Dialysis Center. The city government is also eyeing to implement this year its plan to raise the salaries of jo b orders and contractual personnel. Source: Philippines News Agency