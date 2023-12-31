Nat’l gov’t gives P153-B subsidies to GOCCs in Jan-Nov

MANILA: The national government's subsidies for government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) amounted to PHP153 billion from January to November. Data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) was the biggest recipient of budgetary support amounting to PHP50.7 billion. The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) was second on the list with PHP38.4 billion. The National Housing Authority came in third with subsidies amounting to PHP17.8 billion. Other top recipient GOCCs are the National Food Authority (NFA) with PHP9.7 billion; Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation, PHP5 billion; Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, PHP4.6 billion; Philippine Fisheries Development Authority , PHP3.3 billion; and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, PHP2.9 billion. For November alone, subsidies to GOCCS, went up to PHP6.7 billion from last year's PHP6.1 billion. The NIA received the biggest subsidy amounting to PHP2.5 b illion, followed by the NFA with PHP2.5 billion. Source: Philippines News Agency