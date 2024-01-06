Nat’l Championship: IM Quizon draws with WGM Frayna, keeps lead

MANILA: International Master Daniel Quizon drew with Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna in the 11th round of the Philippine National Chess Championship at Marikina Community Convention Center on Friday night. The 19-year-old Quizon from Dasmariñas City, Cavite kept first place with eight points while Frayna, GM John Paul Gomez, and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia have similar 7.5 points. Gomez split the point with IM Paulo Bersamina while Garcia and GM Darwin Laylo agreed to a draw. Bersamina is running fifth with 7 points, followed by National Master Vince Angelo Medina (6.5), Fide Masters Mark Jay Bacojo, and Christian Gian Karlo Arca (6.0). Quizon is eyeing a repeat of his title victory three years ago in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. The winner will take home PHP120,000 and grab one of three slots to the national team joining the Chess Olympiad on Sept. 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary. Frayna, 26, is hoping to become the first female player of the Philippine team to compete in the Olympiad. If she rules the Nationa l Chess Championship, the pride of Legazpi City, Albay will likewise earn the distinction as the first female champion of the tournament. Frayna's last two matches in the 13-round tournament are against GM Joey Antonio and Samson Chiu Chin Lim III. Antonio is at No. 9 with 5.5 points, followed by Laylo (4.5), Nadera and Lim (3.5), and NM Jerish John Velarde and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego (2.0). Source: Philippines News Agency