Nat’l Book Week to feature works of Antique writers

Books and other publications by local writers in Antique will be featured during the 88th National Book Week celebration in the province.

Antique provincial librarian Grace Magullado said in an interview Monday they will hold an exhibit at the Provincial Library on Nov. 24-30 where they will be featuring books and other local works or manuscripts of writers promoting the local culture, history, and popular heirloom menus.

“The Provincial Library will feature the written or oral works produced by local writers to encourage them to write more about the province,” she said.

She said with the theme of the National Book Week celebration “Basa. Bayan. Bukas”, it is also fitting that the works of local writers, some of whom now have nationally known names, be exhibited so that more people could be inspired by their work.

Magullado said users of the library will also become knowledgeable and appreciate their home province through the works of the local writers.

Among the works that will be exhibited are the “Lemon Drops” collection of poems, songs and short stories by Lenore Feranil Esteban Caytiles; “Sa Gihapon Palangga ang uran” (Always, Beloved, the Rain) by Genevieve Asenjo; “Mga Kuwento ni Datu Lubay” by Alex delos Santos; and “Flavors of Antique”, a recipe book containing the different heirloom menus in the province produced by the Antique Provincial Tourism Office.

“There are the research works of anthropologist Dr. Alicia Magos and a text book on Legal Counselling by Retired Judge Recaredo Barte that will be exhibited,” Magullado added.

She also said they are working on a trademark for the provincial library to become a resource for the preserved cultural heritage unique from the libraries of the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education where the academic curricular offerings are found.

Source: Philippines News Agency