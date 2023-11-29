National Youth Commission Cautions Youth Against NPA Recruitment Video

Manila, Philippines - The National Youth Commission (NYC) issued a warning on Wednesday to young Filipinos about a new recruitment video released by the New People's Army (NPA). This announcement was made during a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, where NYC Chairperson Ronald Cardema presented the video, highlighting its alarming nature as it targets individuals aged 18 and below.

According to Philippines News Agency, the video is a part of the NPA's efforts to recruit young people, employing trendy elements and humor to appeal to Filipino youth. Cardema expressed concern that if not addressed, this form of recruitment could be passed on to future generations, potentially leading to unsuspecting individuals being drawn into the organization. He emphasized the importance of speaking up and taking a stand against such recruitment tactics.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the panel chairperson, responded immediately to the viewing of the video by requesting the Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police to trace its source. He stressed that sharing this video with the intent to recruit is punishable under Section 10 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The public hearing and investigation by the panel were conducted in response to Senate Resolution No. 863, which aims to examine the continuous radicalization and recruitment of students in educational institutions by local communist terrorist groups.