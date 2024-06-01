NATIONAL UNITY MINISTRY TO EVALUATE LAND APPLICATIONS FROM KERILLA ESTATE WORKERS

TANAH MERAH, The National Unity Ministry will evaluate applications from 115 families in Kerilla Estate, who face the prospect of losing their homes after being evicted by the estate management. Its deputy minister K. Saraswathy said workers who completed their service or were over 55 years old were required to vacate the estate, relocate and build their homes elsewhere or migrate from Kelantan. The group said this privately-owned plantation has been the mainstay of livelihoods for estate workers' families for five generations. "Now, members of the fourth and fifth generations are seeking land to construct homes and reside close to the Sri Maha Mariaman temple," she told reporters at the Semarak Perpaduan programme here today. Saraswathy said previously, affected workers were allocated land in Kampung Gobek, located approximately 12 kilometres from the estate and the temple. 'However, many objected due to its distance from the temple and the existing burial ground in the estate area,' she said, adding t hat the issue would be addressed with the relevant parties soon. In addition, Saraswathy received a memorandum from the temple management regarding its deteriorating condition. 'I will look into this and try to secure the necesary assistance to repair and enhance the temple facilities," she added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency