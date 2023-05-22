NATIONAL TRAINING WEEK 2023 KICKS OFF TODAY

National Training Week (NTW) 2023, which aims to provide opportunities for learning, training and skills improvement, kicks off nationwide today until May 28.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM), in a statement today, said some 10,000 free courses involving 125,000 participants and 5,000 instructors are targeted.

NTW 2023 is a training week that brings together organisations and individuals from various backgrounds and industries for training and development.

Offered free of charge to Malaysians, it is based on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and implemented intensively and career-focused.

NTW 2023 is implemented by KSM through its various agencies such as the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) with support from other ministries such as the Ministry of Higher Education, state governments, government and private agencies, industry associations, academics and programme and training providers.

Those interested can visit www.nationaltrainingweek.gov.my to register for any of the available courses.

“Courses are conducted face-to-face, online or hybrid learning and cover various soft and technical skills in training, strengthening, facilitation and learning,” the ministry added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency