PAPAR, The RM80 million allocation for the establishment of a National Heart Centre in Sabah demonstrates the federal government's commitment to ensuring the well-being of the people and strengthening healthcare facilities in the state. In welcoming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's announcement yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor expressed the state government's appreciation and gratitude to the federal government for understanding the needs of Sabah and its people. 'We are delighted with the announcement as it will make it easier for heart patients in Sabah to receive treatment. They will no longer have to travel to Kuala Lumpur as it will be available in Kota Kinabalu. 'This is precisely what we need because the health aspect is crucial. The federal government recognises this, and we are truly grateful for their efforts,' he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri celebration for the Papar parliamentary and Kawang state constituencies today. Also present were Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister who is also Papar Member of Parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar. In his speech at the national-level MADANI Aidilfitri 2024 celebration yesterday, Anwar said the National Heart Centre in Sabah is set to become the second-largest heart treatment centre after the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. He said the need for the heart centre arises from the state's insufficient capacity for cardiology services, leading to many individuals seeking treatment in the federal capital. Source: BERNAMA News Agency