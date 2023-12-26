National Executive chess tournament set Dec. 30 in Laguna

MANILA: The Philippine Executive Chess Association and the Rotary Club of Nuvali will hold a fundraising tournament billed as Atty. Elpidio Bautista Jr. National Executive Chess Championship on Dec. 30 at the Vista Mall in Santa Rosa City, Laguna. Grandmaster Darwin Laylo, the country's No. 4 player, has registered in the Open division of the event that will benefit the Bright Eyes, Bright Future project of the Rotary Club of Nuvali. The project aims to provide free eyeglasses (with eye disorders) to 300 students of Pulong Sta. Cruz Elementary School in Santa Rosa. GM-elect Ronald Dableo, International Master Ricardo de Guzman, Fide Masters Austin Jacob Literatus and Christopher Castellano, and National Master Vince Angelo Medina are also joining the National Chess Federation of the Philippines-sanctioned tournament using a seven-round Swiss system format applying 20 minutes plus five seconds delay. Meanwhile, actor Jao Mapa Mapa and Canada-based NM Zulfikar Aliakbar Sali will see action in the Executive division offering PHP20,000 in cash plus trophy to the champion. The second placer will receive PHP10,000 and trophy, while the third placer will get PHP7,000 and trophy. The fourth (PHP5,000), fifth (PHP3,000) and sixth to 10th (PHP2,000) will receive medals. The champion in the Open division will be awarded PHP10,000 in cash and trophy, while the winner in the Senior division (60 years old and above) will get PHP5,000 and trophy. Source: Philippines News Agency