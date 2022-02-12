﻿Napolcom activates online application for April PNP exams

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) announced Friday that its Online Examination Application Scheduling System (OLEASS) will be activated on Monday.

The nationwide exam will be on April 9 for the Philippine National Police Entrance Examination (PNPE) and April 10 for the PNP Promotional Examination, Napolcom Vice Chair and Executive Officer Vitaliano Aguirre II said in a news release on Friday.

The OLEASS at www.oleass-napolcom.com shall be opened noon onwards on February 14 for the PNPE for applicants with family names starting with A and B; February 15 for applicants with family names starting with C, D, E and F; February 16 for G, H, I, J, K and L; February 17 for M, N, O, P and Q; and February 18 for R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

For the promotional examination, the server will be available starting noon on February 19 for Police Officer 4th Class Examination (Corporal and Staff Sergeant); and from February 21 onwards for Police Officer 3rd Class Examination (Master Sergeant, Senior Master Sergeant, Chief Master Sergeant, and Executive Master Sergeant); Police Officer 2nd Class Examination (Lieutenant and Captain); and Police Officer 1st Class Examination (Major and Lieutenant Colonel).

In view of resource constraints, regional offices will limit the number of examinees they will accommodate.

Acceptance of online applications shall be on a first-come, first-served basis and upon due notice, may be stopped even ahead of the deadline.

“Taking into consideration the Covid-19 cases in the areas where the examinations are to be administered, the concerned regional office reserves the right to limit the number of examinees to be accommodated. The Napolcom can also cancel the examination anytime, as may be required by the concerned LGU (local government unit),” Aguirre said.

The period of filing applications with complete requirements is from February 21 to March 14.

The examination fee is PHP400 for the PNPE and 4th Class examination; PHP450 for the 3rd Class examination; PHP500 for the 2nd Class examination; and PHP600 for the 1st Class examination.

The OLEASS allows PNPE and Promotional Examination applicants to choose the examination center regardless of place of residence.

The PNPE Examination is open to Filipino citizens who are not more than 30 years old and with bachelor’s degrees.

Patrolmen and patrolwomen whose appointments are temporary for lack of appropriate eligibility are also required to the entrance examination.

The Promotional Examination is exclusively for all qualified uniformed members who meet the minimum qualification standards for examination in terms of rank and eligibility.

An applicant should file the application documents in person at any of the 17 regional offices on the scheduled appointment date with the e-mailed confirmation slip; duly accomplished application form and index card; two recent, identical in color 1×1 identification (ID) photos with white background and complete name tag (for PNP members, the name tag should indicate the rank before the name); one legal size window envelope with PHP21 worth of mailing stamp; transcript of scholastic record (with Special Order issued by the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd); diploma issued by CHEd-accredited schools, state universities and colleges; birth certificate in security paper issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority; and one government-issued ID with signature (Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, voter’s, postal, passport, driver’s license, Professional Regulation Commission [PRC]).

Patrolman/Patrolwoman applicants with temporary appointments must bring a certified true copy of attested appointment, plantilla appointment or Special Order, and one government-issued ID with signature.

Applicants for the Promotional Examination should submit the first four aforementioned requirements; certified true copy of attested appointment, plantilla appointment or PNP Absorption Order; Certificate of Eligibility/Certification issued by the Napolcom central office, Civil Service Commission Certificate of Eligibility or PRC board certificate; and one government-issued ID with signature.

An examinee who flunks or fails to take the exam for one reason or another need not resubmit the requirements when reapplying for the same examination in the same testing center.

In such cases, the applicant will only have to submit the admission slip of the last examination applied for, fill out a new application form, submit the index card with ID pictures, and pay the examination fee.

