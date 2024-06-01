NANTA HEADS MALAYSIAN DELEGATION TO WCS, AIF 2024 IN SINGAPORE

KUALA LUMPUR, Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi is to lead a Malaysian delegation to the World Cities Summit (WCS) and Asia Infrastructure Forum (AIF) 2024, which will be held for three days in Singapore starting tomorrow. The Ministry of Works (KKR) said the biennial WCS is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. "Themed 'Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Rejuvenate, Reinvent, Reimagine,' it brings together leaders and stakeholders to discuss opportunities and solutions for achieving sustainable and smart urban development, resilience, and regeneration for the present and future, as well as the quality of cities that can provide a good life for all their citizens," it said in a statement today. Nanta is scheduled to participate in the WCS Opening Plenary session. 'The Minister of Works will share his views while discussing and delving into issues re lated to the importance of sustainable development and infrastructure, including its impact and benefits to developing countries such as Malaysia," it said. Nanta is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Singapore's Minister for National Development Desmond Lee to discuss and explore the potential for bilateral cooperation in the construction sector and the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This effort aligns with internationalisation initiatives under the National Construction Policy 2030 (NCP 2030) and is a key focus of the Ministry of Works to strengthen TVET in the country. The statement also said that Malaysia's participation in the international conference will demonstrate the country's commitment and determination to highlight issues of urban planning and sustainable infrastructure development involving the construction, infrastructure, and technology sectors. Source: BERNAMA News Agency