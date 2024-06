KUALA LUMPUR, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today extended his Gawai Day greetings to the entire Dayak community. 'May this festival be blessed with joy, harmony and blessings. Let's celebrate our heritage and culture with passion and gratitude. 'Happy Gawai Day, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai, Senang Lantang Nguan Menua,' he said in a Facebook post. Gawai Day, celebrated today, is a symbol of gratitude after the end of the harvest season. Source: BERNAMA News Agency