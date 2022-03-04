﻿NAIA to double passenger cap, airplanes at 100% capacity: DOTr

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is ready to double its passenger arrival cap from 5,000 to 10,000 now that the National Capital Region (NCR) and several other regions are under Alert Level 1, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Tugade said the DOTr’s Aviation Sector has prepared for the “gradual” increase through “structural and procedural approaches.”

“Two days ago, we hit 7,500 for inbound passengers at the NAIA. And we are expecting in the next couple of days it will be 10,000 passengers,” Tugade said.

Since the shift to the least strict Alert Level 1 last March 1, all public transportation, including by air, are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

However, Tugade said that all “universal and mandatory safety measures” from departure, in flight, and arrival will remain in effect in all airports and aircraft.

He said the NAIA Terminal 4 will reopen beginning March 28 with domestic travel in the country logging an increase of 150 percent from January to February this year.

He added that the newly-inaugurated NAIA Taxiway Charlie would allow the airport to increase its aircraft slots from around 34 to 40 aircraft to 44 to 46 aircraft.

Meanwhile, the DOTr—through the Aviation and Airports Sector and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines—announced its completion of 246 airport projects within the last five years.

These include the Bicol International Airport, dubbed the “most scenic gateway”, the Clark International Airport, the rehabilitation and expansion of the Puerto Princesa International Airport, and several other airport projects throughout the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency