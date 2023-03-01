NAIA to augment security measures after alleged extortion

MANILA: The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is mulling augmenting the security measures around the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after the alleged extortion committed by several screening personnel.

"There's actually a comprehensive study across the terminals on which of the blind spots we could improve on to prevent this kind of modus of some personnel," MIAA senior assistant general manager Bryan Co said in a television interview aired Tuesday night.

Earlier this week, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) said at least five screeners were relieved of their duties for allegedly extorting money from a Thai passenger.

This prompted the MIAA to look at possible blind spots in the airport where additional cameras could be strategically placed.

A video posted on social media on Feb. 22 showed a female screener putting something in the pocket of a male screener. The same female personnel allegedly took the money of a foreign passenger.

The video also showed that the female personnel returned the money, which the OTS said was 20,000 yen or about PHP8,000.

Co said it seemed that the act was orchestrated.

"Because the way they (screeners) operated seemed like clockwork – someone was at the screening area; one was looking at the bag; and while the bag is being opened, someone is talking to (the victim) so possibly to distract him while the other officer was going through his bags," he said.

The MIAA will also look into complaints and CCTV footage of areas where the five personnel were assigned to review their past activities.

Meanwhile, at the specific site where the incident was filmed, the MIAA already made the glass at baggage X-rays transparent so that passengers could see their luggage, as well as the movements of the screening personnel

