MANILA: The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has ordered the concessionaire of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport parking area to dig up the grass and cover it before they could operate again following a fire that damaged 19 vehicles on Monday. MIAA head executive assistant Chris Bendijo said the Bureau of Fire Protection has yet to report to MIAA Acting General Manager Eric Jose Ines the cause of the fire. Ines earlier said a grassfire could be the likely reason for the blaze since the parking lot is surrounded by dried grass, causing rapid spread in the area. "They were instructed by the general manager that they cannot operate until they remove the grass and cover the parking area with gravel," Bendijo said in a televised briefing. "We also remind car owners not to leave flammable materials in their vehicles, especially because of the high heat index the country has been experiencing," he added. Bendijo said fire trucks from outside the airport had difficulty accessing the area, promp ting the MIAA management to review measures to make it easier for emergency vehicles to respond. Meanwhile, Bendijo said Ines had met with the parking area's lessee, Philippine Skylanders International, Inc. (PSI) on Monday and asked them to be "very specific" with the extent of their liability. A copy of PSI's letter obtained by reporters stated that "PSI shall shoulder all damages incurred by the owners of the vehicles involved. This, however, shall not serve as an admission of fault or negligence on the part of PSI." Bendijo said that based on witness account, PSI's security guard responded upon seeing an SUV catching fire. Four extinguishers were used, he added. Apparently, the PSI has gravels on standby as they intend to cover the grass but the fire incident happened first, Bendijo said. "That's why Ines instructed them to dig up the grass before covering the parking area with gravel," he said. As of Tuesday, only seven vehicle owners have reached out to the MIAA. Other vehicle owners are urged to contact either Bendijo at the MIAA Administration Building or the PSI. Source: Philippines News Agency