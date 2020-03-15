NAIA off limits to non-passengers, non-airport employees

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) temporarily banned entry of non-passengers and non-airport employees into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals.

Effective immediately, sending-off and meeting passengers inside the NAIA terminals will not be allowed, a move which aims to strengthen the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

It may be recalled that the MIAA earlier limited the issuance of access passes for the purpose of meeting and sending-off passengers. This directive is now being expanded to include suspension of the OB (official business) card privilege, annual and seasonal ID privilege granted to offices in the different branches of government.

Passengers needing assistance such as the elderly, pregnant women, mothers travelling with infant/toddlers, persons with disability and those with medical condition are advised to inform their travel agents upon booking that they would require assistance in the airport.

To help these passengers, the Public Affairs office of the MIAA provides free assistance to those who may need it. Their counters are conspicuously located at the check-in halls of the NAIA terminals.

General Manager Ed Monreal appealed to the public to bear with restrictions that the MIAA may have to impose in the coming days.

“The situation is developing. We will do what is necessary under the circumstances for the safety of all,” Monreal said.

