Nagtipunan, Quirino boasts scenic views, blend of culture

A 360-degree view of the mountains, including the majestic Sierra Madre, the corn plantation on the hills, the tributaries of Cagayan River, and several waterfalls are the boast of the town of Nagtipunan, but the place is more than just a sight to see as immersing in the different cultures of the tribes here is also a higher level of experience.

Situated in the mountainous Quirino province, Nagtipunan is a first-class municipality with over 25,000 population count in its 16 barangays and covers almost half of the province.

The town’s weather is cool and breezy at dawn and at dusk while it could also be warm and humid, especially in the summertime.

Among the most visited tourist spots here is the Landingan Viewpoint, which is managed by the Bugkalot Tribe.

The Landingan Viewpoint showcases a variety of colorful flowers and plants on top of a hill that is perfect for Instagram or Facebook posts.

The spot also has a historical value as the area was believed to be where the Christian missionaries landed their plane and what started the spread of Christianity in Nagtipunan, hence its name.

The viewpoint offers a picturesque view of almost the entire Nagtipunan where one can take a peek at the mountains, including the Sierra Madre and the Cagayan River’s tributaries.

