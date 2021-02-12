Nagtahan flyover closed to trucks starting Feb. 20

The Nagtahan Flyover in Manila will be off-limits to trucks and trailers beginning February 20 based on the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) after cracks and other signs of damage were found in the infrastructure.

In a traffic advisory on Thursday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the Nagtahan Flyover is included in the DPWH’s list of bridges in Metro Manila that are due for repair and will only be open for light vehicles from the said date until repairs are complete.

“According to the DPWH, several cracks were found on the wing wall, concrete pedestal of the steel railings, and circular joint jackets. Thus, trucks and trailer trucks will have to use alternative routes to prevent intense damage and untoward incidents,” the MMDA said.

For truckers headed southbound, it recommended taking Earnshaw Street, Legarda Street, Ayala Street, P. Burgos Street, to Roxas Boulevard as an alternate route.

For those headed northbound, it said heavy vehicles may take Quirino Avenue to Roxas Boulevard or Quirino Avenue Extension to United National Avenue to Roxas Boulevard.