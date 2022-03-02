﻿Naga eases restrictions under Alert Level 1

The city government of Naga has eased restrictions for indoor and outdoor activities effective Tuesday as Alert Level 1 takes effect.

Executive Order (EO) No. 2022-009 signed by Mayor Nelson Legacion said new policies must be implemented due to the continuous improvement of the city’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation.

“Establishments and public transportation are allowed to operate at full capacity on-site and/or seating capacity, subject to adherence to minimum public health standards, including wearing of tightly fitted face masks,” the EO read.

Fully vaccinated individuals aged 12 and older as well as partially vaccinated persons are allowed to enter enclosed establishments upon presentation of vaccination cards and identification cards.

Unvaccinated children aged 11 and below but accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian are likewise allowed to enter enclosed establishments.

Those who are unable to receive the vaccine as certified by a city or municipal health officer are allowed but must present their medical clearances.

“Persons involved in emergencies and those accessing medical care are exempted from these provisions,” the EO reads.

Meanwhile, for open-air setting activities, all persons, whether fully or partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, shall have no restrictions. No proof of full vaccination is required.

In the Bicol Region, Catanduanes and Naga City are among the localities de-escalated by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease to Alert Level 1 until March 15.

Of the 4,153 active cases in the region indicated in the Department of Health data, Naga accounts for 576 while Catanduanes has 94.

Catanduanes had fully vaccinated 98 percent of its 23,456 senior citizens, or a total of 22,886, as of February 28.

Albay, under Alert Level 2, has the most active infections at 1,076.

