﻿Naga City releases new guidelines for Alert Level 2

The local government unit (LGU) of Naga City has issued the latest guidelines for indoor and outdoor activities after the area was placed under Alert Level 2 effective Wednesday.

In his Executive Order (EO) No. 2022-007 regarding the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Mayor Nelson Legacion said vaccinated individuals, regardless of age are allowed to enter any commercial, private, and public establishments as well as places of worship upon presentation of a vaccination card and E-Salvar quick response identification (QR ID) or submission of a duly-accomplished health declaration and contact tracing form.

On the other hand, “unvaccinated individuals are only allowed to enter any establishments and places of worship provided that they will present negative antigen or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test valid within 48 hours from the date and time of the test,” the EO read.

Persons involved in emergencies and those accessing medical care, as well as unvaccinated children below five years old who are checked-in together with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians in Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited accommodation establishments, are not required to present proofs of vaccination or negative RT-PCR test results in entering establishments.

Naga City will also still observe travel restrictions under Alert Level 2.

Based on the EO, fully vaccinated individuals, regardless of the place of origin in the country, and asymptomatic travelers are allowed to enter the city without undergoing any quarantine or Covid-19 testing requirement. However, they are still required to present their vaccination card to the Barangay Health Emergency Response Task Force (BHERT) where they will be staying for information and monitoring.

Partially and unvaccinated individuals, as well as symptomatic travelers, are still required to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken 48 hours before departure and a valid ID to the personnel of BHERT.

Meanwhile, operation of casinos, cockpits, lottery, betting shops and other gaming establishments as well as horse racing are still prohibited in areas under Alert Level 2 except when authorized by the Inter-Agency Task Force or Office of the President.

Public gatherings such as in meetings, conferences, parties, wedding receptions, and religious worship, and operation of cinemas and amusement parks are allowed but the number of attendees or visitors is still limited.

Other activities shall be allowed at a maximum of 50 percent capacity for indoor venues for fully vaccinated individuals and 70 percent for outdoor venue capacity.

Source: Philippines News Agency