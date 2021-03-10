Naga City police deny militants’ claims of ‘bullying’

The Naga City Police Office on Tuesday denied allegations by militant activists of bullying and disrupting their rally commemorating International Women’s Day on Monday.

Master Sergeant Tobias Bongon, the city police spokesperson, said they do not condone any wrongdoing committed by members of the police force and anyone, “once proven that he or she is at fault, will face an administrative sanction”.

Kryss Aranas, the Anakbayan-Naga spokesperson, claimed three harassment incidents occurred while they were holding a rally.

Aranas said the first was while the group was marching at the Diversion Road in Barangay Triangulo at around 11 a.m. when an alleged motorcycle-riding policeman by the name of Michael Fernando sideswiped Jeffrey Zamora of the Samahan ng Magsasaka sa Concepcion Grande (SMCG) and Damayan nin Paraoma sa Camarines Sur (Dampa), and Tes Cello, Bayan-Camarines Sur spokesperson.

Zamora suffered an injury on his arm and was brought to the Naga City Hospital, Aranas said.

The second incident allegedly involved the unauthorized taking of photos and videos by a suspected policeman in civilian clothes, while the third was the alleged pouring of urine at protesters, which disrupted the militants’ program.

Bongon said the allegations had been discussed and that they would conduct an investigation separate from the probe being conducted by the Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).