Naga City buy-bust op nets 2 alleged pushers

Suspected shabu worth PHP68,000 was seized from two alleged drug pushers in Naga City on Sunday, a police report said.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-Bicol spokesperson, on Monday, identified the suspects as Noel Anciano, 43, ranked seventh among wanted drug peddlers in Naga City, and Oliver Lumanog, 40, of Barangay San Felipe.

They were caught selling shabu to an undercover police agent during a drug operation in Barangay Dinaga at around 5:45 p.m.

“Police operatives recovered from the suspects a plastic sachet of shabu weighing 5 grams,” she said.

The suspects are now detained at the city police custodial facility and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency