NAD holds anti-communists rally as CPP celebrates anniversary

The National Alliance for Democracy (NAD) has called on the remaining New People's Army (NPA) rebels to return to the folds of the law as they held a peace rally Thursday in this city.

The NAD held the peace rally in time for the 51st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), a revolutionary organization founded by Jose Maria Sison on December 26, 1968.

NAD is an organized group engaged in anti-communists advocacy. It has chapters all over the country.

Roel Dago-oc, NAD secretary-general, said the peace rally is a counteraction to the anniversary celebration of the CPP para maipaabot sa ating mga kapatid na NPA na sana ay magbalik-loob na sila sa gobyerno (to tell them to surrender to the government) as the current administration is addressing all the issues pushed for by their group.

This is our way of sending the message to those who are still struggling in the mountains, encouraging them to go back and work with the government for peace and development, Dago-oc said.

The group burned the effigy of Sison, whom they say is living a luxurious life in The Netherlands, while his followers suffer the hardship hiding in the mountains while pushing for a senseless ideology.

Brig. Gen. Bagnus Gaerlan, Army's 1st Infantry Division acting commander, recognized the efforts and enthusiasm of NAD for their anti-communists advocacy.

We look forward to the Communist NPA terrorist changing their mind and surrender, spend the yuletide with their families, and benefit from the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, Gaerlan said.

Those who joined the peace rally were NAD members from the Zamboanga Peninsula and Misamis Occidental areas.

The rally this year's is the third activity the NAD held against the CPP anniversary celebration.

Source: Philippines News Agency