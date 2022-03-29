﻿Nacionalista Party backs BBM-Sara UniTeam

The Nacionalista Party (NP) on Tuesday expressed support for the presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in the May 9 elections.

In a statement, NP president Manuel “Manny” Villar said the Marcos-Duterte tandem “both have platforms of the government, qualifications and track record” to lead towards unity and prosperity.

“We believe that Bongbong and Inday Sara’s message of unity is crucial in binding our country together and inspiring our people as we rebuild not only from the pandemic but also from the political chasm that divides us,” Villar said.

The ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan under the faction of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi earlier also endorsed the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

The Reform Party and the National Unity Party have also recently endorsed the BBM-Sara UniTeam.

Marcos is the standard-bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, while his running mate, Duterte chairs the Hugpong ng Pagbabago and the official vice presidential bet of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats.

Source: Philippines News Agency