N2Growth Expanding Search & Leadership Advisory Operations Into Chile

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N2Growth Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today its expansion to Chile with the appointment of Francisco Larrain as Managing Partner, Jorge Ihnen as Partner, and Cristian Ureta as Executive in Residence. Headquartered in Santiago, Mr. Larrain will be responsible for the firm’s operations in Chile and neighboring countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth.

Kelli Vukelic, CEO said, “I am so pleased to welcome our new team in Chile. The collective experience of this team is a valuable asset for Chilean businesses looking for exceptional leaders who can produce extraordinary results.”

Before joining N2Growth, Francisco spent over 20 years in the professional and organizational development of leaders in profit and non-profit institutions. He also developed Addval Personas, a human resources company that supports processes on payroll and people management services for a wide range of companies and industries.

“The expansion of N2Growth in Chile and Latin America is great news. The effects of the multiple global challenges on the reality of the Chilean companies require a unique leadership capability, which combines high aspirations, mastery of the activity, and caring for the teams. The N2Growth’s experience in searching and developing the best leaders will be a decisive contribution to the continued growth of Chilean companies,” said Mr. Larrain

N2Growth’s expansion into Chile follows the recent news of establishing a presence in Mexico and Brazil, solidifying the firm’s commitment to serving our clients throughout Latin America, and enabling greater access to premiere executive talent and leadership advisory services worldwide.

