N. Vizcaya ARBs to benefit from DAR communal irrigation system

MANILA: A total of 334 hectares of agricultural land in Nueva Vizcaya will now be irrigated through the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) communal irrigation system (CIS) benefitting farmer-beneficiaries in the province.

In a press release on Wednesday, DAR Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Rustico Turingan said the project is expected to benefit over 94 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) households in the barangay.

“Through this project, the farmer-beneficiaries would be able to improve and expand their agricultural production since the project can provide sufficient water supply to irrigate the ARB’s crops to raise their yield and guarantee the stability of their production,” he said.

DAR Cagayan Valley Regional Director Primo Lara said the project is part of the nine priority programs set by Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

The lack of irrigation has been one of the major challenges faced by farmers in the country.

Lara assured that DAR would continue to collaborate with other agencies to ensure and expedite the delivery of support services to farmer-beneficiaries.

The PHP12 million communal irrigation project was funded through the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, with the DAR as the lead implementing agency, in partnership with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

Meanwhile, Bayombong Municipal Mayor Antonio Sergio Bagasao reminded the farmers to maintain the infrastructure to be able to maximize its use and purpose

Source: Philippines News Agency