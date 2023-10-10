N.SEMBILAN PRIORITISES WIDENING OF JALAN SEREMBAN-GEMAS UNDER 12MP

The Negeri Sembilan government will give priority to the project to widen Jalan Seremban-Gemas under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the road widening project was crucial for avoiding traffic congestion in the area, in addition to it involving the entry and exit of Malaysia Armed Forces (MAF) vehicles and assets from the Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas.

"Many military facilities there require better roads, this is to facilitate the military pass through should there be an emergency and so on,” he said during the question and answer session today.

He said this when replying to a question from Ridzuan Ahmad (PN-Gemas), who wanted to know the state government's plans and actions regarding the road widening project to cut down travel time to the highway.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency