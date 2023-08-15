N.SEMBILAN MAY RENAME EXCO PORTFOLIOS TO ALIGN WITH FEDERAL GOV’T – MB

The Negeri Sembilan government may rename the state executive council portfolios to align them with the federal ministerial designations, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said.

He said the councillors’ job scopes will also be enhanced to ensure the state administration is run smoothly and efficiently.

“(On the new exco line-up and portfolios), that we will be discussing very soon, Insya-Allah within this week, with preparations for their swearing-in.

“I will be meeting (Unity Government) party leaders as soon as possible and also their top leaders for decisions,” he told reporters after commencing official duties as Menteri Besar here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin was optimistic about fully realising the Unity Government parties’ state election manifesto for Negeri Sembilan within the promised time frame.

The Negeri Sembilan Unity Aspiration manifesto contains five pillars with 10 main thrusts, outlining 70 initiatives that cover the needs and welfare of a multi-racial community

Source: BERNAMA News Agency