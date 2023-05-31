N. SEMBILAN GOV’T DOES NOT DISCOUNT OUTSIDE INVOLVEMENT IN ILLEGAL RARE EARTH MINING – AMINUDDIN

The Negeri Sembilan government does not rule out the possibility of the involvement of external parties in illegal rare earth mining activities detected in the state recently.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was based on observations of the expertise used in such acts discovered in Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah; and Titi in Jelebu.

"We are confident that not only locals are involved, but also foreigners, and this is being investigated," he told reporters after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting at Wisma Negeri, here today.

Aminuddin said he hoped that the perpetrators could be brought to justice as soon as possible.

The illegal rare earth mining activities were reported to have been discovered in Kampung Sikai, Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah and Sungai Muntoh, Titi, Jelebu two weeks ago.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency